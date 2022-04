A top vaccine expert is calling for further research into tinnitus after he developed the possible side effect following his second dose of the MRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Gregory Poland, MD, is the director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group in Minnesota. While he remains an advocate for vaccines, he said he wants a better understanding of why he developed tinnitus, or ringing in the ear, after his second dose.

BOSTON, MA ・ 25 DAYS AGO