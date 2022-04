The great American birria taco obsession of 2020 didn't hit Miami quite as hard as other cities. However, we did get El Primo Red Tacos out of it. The Downtown pop-up has stuck around since then, and it's still our favorite place to get birria within the City of Miami. There are lots of birria options here, including a birria smashburger and birria ramen. But we usually just stick to the cheesy quesabirria or the quesataco—both of which come with a charred exterior, plenty of cheese, and lots of juicy meat. It doesn't come with the consomé for dipping, but you can add it on as a side order.

MIAMI, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO