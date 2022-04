A new study could explain why some people lose their sense of smell when diagnosed with Covid-19.The analysis by researchers in Singapore found that altered smell was 16 times more likely to happen to people with specific, pre-existing nasal abnormalities.Loss or change to sense of smell is one of the most common and recognisable symptoms of coronavirus, alongside a new, continuous cough, a high temperature and altered taste.The study discovered that people who lose their sense of smell when diagnosed with Covid-19 could have a nasal abnormality called a abnormal olfactory cleft.The olfactory clefts are tunnels in the nose...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 27 DAYS AGO