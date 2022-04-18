ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Mt. Hope: Building Applications Filed for New 8-Story Building at 53 East 177th Street

By SÍLE MOLONEY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding applications have been filed with New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, eight-story, mixed-use building at 53 East 177th Street in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located at the intersection of Walton Avenue and East 177th Street, the lot...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bronx#Uban Construction#Dob#The Norwood News#Fordham#University Heights#Breaking Bronx#Montefiore Medical Center
