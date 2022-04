A new leak has given us the first potential details on Amy Hennig's new Star Wars game. Amy Hennig is an acclaimed video game writer responsible for the first three Uncharted games. During the production of Uncharted 4, she left Naughty Dog and her story was rewritten by The Last of Us creators Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley. The two kept elements of her story, such as Nathan having a brother named Sam, but the story was drastically retooled and actors were even recast. Following her departure, she went to work at Visceral Games where she was helping create a new Star Wars game that was reportedly similar to Uncharted in tone. Eventually, the studio was sadly shut down and the game was never released, leaving many disappointed.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO