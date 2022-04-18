DEQ seeks applicants for nonpoint source management grant program

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking grant applicants for the 2023 nonpoint source management §319 funding cycle.

Section 319 of the Clean Water Act established a grant program that allows states, territories, and tribes to support a variety of nonpoint source pollution management activities, including technical assistance, financial assistance, education, training, technology transfer, demonstration projects, and monitoring to assess the success of specific nonpoint source implementation projects.

Nonpoint source grants are critical to support water quality protection throughout Idaho.

Grants are awarded annually on a competitive basis. A successful grant must focus on reducing pollutant loads and improving the water quality of lakes, streams, rivers, and aquifers. Funds may be used to address nonpoint source management and prevention activities:

Agriculture

Stormwater

Transportation

Silvicultural or forestry-related activities

Ground water activities

Mining

Hydrologic and habitat modifications

Applications will be accepted through July 15, 2022.

Visit DEQ’s Nonpoint Source Subgrants in Idaho page for more information about the 2023 funding cycle.

