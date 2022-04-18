ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

DEQ seeks applicants for nonpoint source management grant program

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking grant applicants for the 2023 nonpoint source management §319 funding cycle.

Section 319 of the Clean Water Act established a grant program that allows states, territories, and tribes to support a variety of nonpoint source pollution management activities, including technical assistance, financial assistance, education, training, technology transfer, demonstration projects, and monitoring to assess the success of specific nonpoint source implementation projects.

Nonpoint source grants are critical to support water quality protection throughout Idaho.

Grants are awarded annually on a competitive basis. A successful grant must focus on reducing pollutant loads and improving the water quality of lakes, streams, rivers, and aquifers. Funds may be used to address nonpoint source management and prevention activities:

  • Agriculture
  • Stormwater
  • Transportation
  • Silvicultural or forestry-related activities
  • Ground water activities
  • Mining
  • Hydrologic and habitat modifications

Applications will be accepted through July 15, 2022.

Visit DEQ’s Nonpoint Source Subgrants in Idaho page for more information about the 2023 funding cycle.

The post DEQ seeks applicants for nonpoint source management grant program appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Local college holds first open house since pandemic outbreak

The College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) is preparing for their first open house on Tuesday, since Covid-19 reached Eastern Idaho. In previous years school officials say over 400 people have come through to experience what the community college can offer. The post Local college holds first open house since pandemic outbreak appeared first on Local News 8.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonpoint#Water Quality#Clean Water Act#Deq#Ground#Mining Hydrologic#Local News 8
DNA study provides new information on Teton bighorn numbers

Preliminary findings from an on-going DNA study suggest there may be more bighorn sheep in the Teton Range than biologists previously believed, a breath of good news as public land and wildlife managers work to conserve this small, isolated and vulnerable population. The post DNA study provides new information on Teton bighorn numbers appeared first on Local News 8.
TETON, ID
Grist

Cows, coal, and climate change: A Q&A with the new BLM director

This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Tracy Stone-Manning, the Biden administration’s director of the Bureau of Land Management, got her start in conservation at the confluence of the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers in Montana.
AGRICULTURE
