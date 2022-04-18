Mrs. Aileen Battles

A graveside service for Mrs. Aileen Battles , 93, of Hokes Bluff will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 16, 2022 at Rainbow Memorial Gardens with Reverend Johnathon Frasier officiating the service. There will be no public visitation.

Mrs. Battles passed away on Thursday April 14, 2022 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Battles, son, Jim Frasier, and brother Orville Espy.

Left to cherish the memory of Mrs. Battles are her daughter: Pam DeJohn; sons: Glen Frasier (Debbie), and Gene Battles; grandchildren: Robin Forston, Richard Peck, John Frasier, and Clint Frasier; 8 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; chosen daughter: Cindy Dover; chosen son: Geoffrey Sobeck; several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Aileen was a member of Hokes Bluff 1st Baptist Church. She loved gardening and plants, and enjoyed her pets. She was an avid reader and enjoyed Vacationing with family at the beach. She gave each of her children her full attention and was devoted to her family.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to her neighbor and loving friend Ann Beard.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Hokes Bluff Fellowship Fund.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is making this local announcement for the family of Mrs. Aileen Battles.







