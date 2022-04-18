ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

ELECTION 2022: Scott Richards set to host campaign event on Thursday at Petro’s in Cedartown

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
 1 day ago
Want to get to know the new candidate for the 16th District State House race? An opportunity is coming up this Thursday at a local event to get an opportunity to meet and greet the challenger.

GOP challenger Scott Richards will be in Cedartown on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Petro’s for a Meet and Greet event, giving people the chance to get to know the Dallas contractor seeking to take over the 16th district seat.

The Air Force vet’s campaign will be providing food for those potential voters who want to show their support for Richards and his candidacy.

Those who want more information about Richards can click here.

Check out Richards’ campaign statement previously posted on Polk Today.

Look for coverage from the Meet and Greet here on Polk Today following the Thursday event.




