TYLER-Graveside services for Roy A. Raymond, 76, of Tyler, will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Roy was born July 12, 1945 in Saucier, Mississippi and passed away March 25, 2022 in Tyler.

TYLER, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO