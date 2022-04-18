Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of April 18-24

Elton John, pictured at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Nov. 4, 2019, will return to Amalie Arena on Sunday with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. [ JAY CRIDLIN | Times ]

Elton John: The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour marks what the superstar says is his last tour. $297 and up. 8 p.m. Sunday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500.

Kenny Chesney: The country star’s twice-postponed Here and Now tour is back on the road. First stop: Tampa. $31-$485. 5 p.m. Saturday. Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa. 813-350-6500.

Harlem Globetrotters: The legendary trick basketball team that defies gravity as players flip, jump, slam dunk and more takes to the court in Tampa. $20-$115. 2 p.m. Sunday. Yuengling Center, 4202 E Fowler Ave., Tampa. 813-974-3111.

98Rockfest: Rockers Godsmack headline this year’s event. Joining them on the main stage will be Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills and Wage War. A free preshow starts at 2 p.m. on the plaza. $35-$95. 5:30 p.m. Friday. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500.

Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival: The celebration of sugar sand and sunsets continues. More than 14 sand sculptors have used 1,000 tons of Clearwater Beach sand to create a walk-through “Sandimals: An Animal Adventure”-themed art exhibit housed in a 21,000-square-foot structure. Free activities include a children’s play area, street performers, artisans, live entertainment, fireworks, sand-sculpting classes and the master sand-sculpting competition. Free; $12, 3 and younger free (walk-through). 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily through Sunday. 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater. 727-403-0517.

American Stage in the Park: After a two-year pandemic pause, American Stage returns to the outdoor park stage for a presentation of Footloose — The Musical, based on the 1984 film of the same name. $21-$53. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Demens Landing, 100 First Ave. SE, St. Petersburg. 727-823-7529.

Tampa Bay Rays: The Rays play back-to-back home games against the Boston Red Sox. On Saturday, all fans get a Randy Arozarena bobblehead while supplies last. 6:10 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, fans ages 14 and younger get jersey socks while supplies last. 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices vary. Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 888-326-7297.

The Tampa Bay Rays play back-to-back home games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg this weekend. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

Popera: Tavern Songs: St. Petersburg Opera salutes taverns and bars with boisterous operatic excerpts set in taverns, drinking songs, toasting songs and more. $35. 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Cage Brewing, 2001 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg. 727-201-4278.

Fortune Feimster: The standup comedian-writer-actor, whose Netflix special Sweet & Salty was nominated for Best Comedy Special for the Critics’ Choice Awards, performs. $34.50-$78. 7 p.m. Saturday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-300-2000.

William Shakespeare Birthday Bash: To celebrate the Bard’s birthday, there will be abridged presentations of Shakespeare’s plays, as well as an Insult Tent, live music and a kids domain with arts and crafts and face painting. $10, $40 VIP; students and age 12 and under free. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. 2200 block of Central Avenue and First Avenue S, St. Petersburg.

Van Morrison: The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy winner whose hits include Moondance and Brown Eyed Girl performs. $98.75-$272.75. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Colin Hay: The Grammy-winning singer and founding member of Men at Work performs. $29.50-$69.50. 8 p.m. Thursday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Tampa Bay Seafood and Music Festival: Enjoy food, drinks and live music at the waterfront park. There also will be a marketplace showcasing handmade arts and crafts and gourmet food items. $5, 12 and younger free. 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa.

From left, a bulldog, a golden retriever, a French bulldog, a German shepherd and a Labrador retriever are shown off during a news conference at the American Kennel Club in New York. The AKC brings Meet the Breeds to Tampa this weekend. [ Associated Press ]

AKC Meet the Breeds Tampa: Meet and play with more than 100 different dog breeds in booths that depict each breed’s country of origin or historical purpose/function. You can also talk to experts to determine which breed is best for you. There also will be demonstrations of dog sports, an interactive fun zone, games, family photo ops and more. $30, $25 seniors, $20 ages 12 and younger. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St. 212-696-8228.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD): Britain’s beloved electronic synthesizer pop group performs. $29.50-$35. 8 p.m. Saturday. Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-565-0550.

Jubilation: This ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s tea dance will have a DJ, live performances and lights and lasers. $30; $25 in advance at jubilationstpete.com. 5-10 p.m. Sunday. St. Pete Pier, 615 Second Ave. N.