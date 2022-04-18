ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

3 inmates captured after attacking guard, escaping Ohio jail

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Three Ohio inmates who attacked a guard, took his keys and escaped from the Muskingum County Jail were found a few hours later Monday morning, the sheriff’s department said.

Two of the inmates were captured after they crashed a stolen truck just south of Zanesville while a third inmate was captured and in custody a few hours later, said Sheriff Matt Lutz.

He said several tips helped authorities find the three.

The three inmates were being held on the jail’s third floor when one of them attacked the guard making his nightly rounds and the two others helped overpower the guard and wrestled away his keys, Lutz said.

The inmates then went into the adjacent courthouse and escaped through its doors shortly after midnight Sunday, setting off an alarm, the sheriff office said.

The guard who was attacked was treated for minor injuries, Lutz said.

