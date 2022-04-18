One dead in shooting in Twin Cities suburb

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials say three suspects have been arrested and one person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting near Shipwreck Ltd. on Front Beach Rd. in Panama City Beach on Sunday. Panama City Beach Police, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Panama City Police Department held a news conference Sunday evening on the shooting.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One person was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, police said. Police were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to the scene, where officers found one gunshot victim who they have described only as a male, police said in a news release. The victim, whose age was not released, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alice Police Department investigated a murder on Schely Street that took place over the weekend. This is the first homicide of the year for the city. Herman Arellano, Corporal, Alice Criminal Investigation Division said, "Yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m. we get a call to...
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday evening when he arranged to meet with the seller of a cellphone through an online mobile marketplace. The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Via Wanda, where the boy and the seller had planned to meet to complete the transaction. When Long Beach Police Department officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities identified him Saturday morning as Joshua Simmons. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS reporters spoke with members of the Simmons family Saturday evening, who were grieving...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
A man and a woman have been shot in the Gentilly Woods area Wednesday morning says the New Orleans Police Department.
The homicide happened at about 8:52 a.m. at the intersection of Providence Place and Chef Menteur Highway.
A video was shared showing two people playing basketball in a community gym when one attacks the other all of a sudden. The video was shared by Shawn Niehaus, the parent of the boy that was thrown to the ground, in the video, you can see the victim and the other boy playing some one-on-one basketball, the victim gets the best of the attacker with a few buckets when all of a sudden the ball gets thrown at the victims head and he gets violently thrown to the ground.
Tukwila police responded to a report of a shooting at the Tukwila light rail station on Thursday, according to the Tukwila Police Department. The reported shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Southcenter Boulevard. Police said one man was found dead at the corner of Southcenter Boulevard...
East Bethel, Minnesota (KROC-AM News) - Two people died after a fiery crash in the Twin Cities Sunday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that the vehicle, which was occupied by a male and a female, was traveling north on Austin St NE in East Bethel when it crashed into a tree around 8:30 p.m. The vehicle was engulfed in flames and both the male and female were declared dead at the scene.
A great-grandmother was attacked and brutally beaten by a man who stole her car, only to crash it and die in the wreckage on a stretch of Texas interstate. Shirleen Hernandez, 72, had stopped at a San Antonio Shell gas station one morning last week to purchase a Diet Coke, something she did every day. On her way inside, she was assaulted by a man who savagely beat her in a struggle for her car keys, authorities said.
A woman was found dead in a sleeping position Tuesday morning outside a bank in Brownsville. The police department confirmed the woman, 59, was not a customer of the IBC Bank on Central Boulevard in west Brownsville, but appeared to have been someone seeking a place to sleep during the night.
You kind of get the feeling sometimes that Bismarck/Mandan is growing up too quickly. Are we slowly catching up to all the moderate to big size cities around the country? Some people may fear that violence and more frequent reports of random shootings in the still of early morning are starting to resemble trouble that we really have never experienced before. Sadly this fear affects almost everyone. Late last year we had several reports of gunshots in neighborhoods around Bismarck.
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield Police Department confirms there was a shooting Saturday in the city. Police report that one person was shot to death this evening on Plum Street. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. For now, there are no suspects in custody. Details...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana’s capital. Baton Rouge Police found Janice David’s naked body bound to a vehicle’s steering wheel with jumper cables late Monday night, news outlets reported.
Comments / 0