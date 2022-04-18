Are you missing a goat?

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
Two newborn bear cubs are settling in at their new home in North Carolina. Photos show the adorable black bears — a baby brother and sister — snuggling and being fed at the N.C. Zoo Valerie H. Schindler Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. The bears were taken in from the...
Troy Cornett of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina, killed a stunning, all-white gobbler on April 9th and wrote on his Facebook page that it was the culmination of a years-long quest to tag the rare bird he first spotted in fall 2019. Cornett says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at when he first laid eyes on the white turkey while deer hunting his father’s 10-acre property in Burke County. “I was like, That looks like something white!” Cornett tells F&S. “I kept looking through my binoculars. The gobbler was inside the flock, so I wasn’t able to get good eyes on him, and it was kind of late in the evening. Finally, the bird got positioned where I could see him, and I was like, Oh my god, that’s a white turkey!”
CAROVA BEACH, N.C. — The Outer Banks's first colt of the 2022 season, Charlie, unexpectedly passed away Thursday afternoon. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced his passing in a Facebook post on Thursday evening. Charlie's birth marked the start of the 2022 foaling season, when the wild Colonial Spanish...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Are you missing any goats? The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said a group of them are out wondering in the county. Deputies are asking the owner, or anyone who might know who they belong to, to call the sheriff’s office at 843-623-2101. “We want to get them BAAAAAAACK […]
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WCTI) — A North Carolina dog who was dropped off at an animal shelter because his previous owners believed he was gay has been adopted. A Facebook post from the Stanly County Animal Shelter said the dog’s owners surrendered him after he "humped" another male dog.
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) has announced the cancellation of today’s Woofstock Festival and Doggie Derby Days event due to rain. The decision was made due to poor weather conditions and potential safety issues from standing water. The organization hopes to establish a new date for this event soon.
Meet the cat with a whole lotta love, this is amora. She's 1 year old. Our friends at the SPCA of the triad say she takes a second to warm up to humans but is loving when she gets familiar with them. Amora loves to snuggle and would enjoy a...
Introducing Nash! This handsome little Terrier/Poodle mix is the smallest pup in his litter. He has a very soft undercoat and a wiry outer coat, with a little adorable face that makes him look like a cross between a shitzu and terrier. Nash is a world class cuddle bug but...
Bellamy Young is giving rescue animals a voice. The Scandal star recently visited the ASPCA Behavioral Rehabilitation Center (BRC) near her hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. The state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to rehabilitating extremely fearful dogs — who are often the victims of abuse and neglect — and offering these innocent pets a second chance at a happy life.
It’s every dog owner’s worst nightmare. Stacey Elam was understandably devastated after her dog “Chris” got off of his leash and disappeared. Chris is a black poodle mix and named after Elam’s late husband. Luckily Chris was microchipped and an animal shelter scanned that chip and reached out to Elam. Here comes the crazy part of this story. Elam lives in Hayden Alabama. Hayden is a small town between Birmingham and Huntsville. But the animal shelter that found her dog Chris was the Pender County Animal Shelter in eastern North Carolina. That’s over 500 miles from Hayden.
Comments / 0