ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

#PackersDaily: Offseason program begins

cheeseheadtv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, I held my Packers chat over on our YouTube channel talking all things Green and Gold. And the 50 million dollar man can't even find it in himself...

cheeseheadtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Lists Four Wide Receivers Packers Are Targeting in Draft

The Green Bay Packers have signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. The move followed the departures of Davante Adams via trade and Marquez Vadles-Scantling via free agency. Despite the Watkins signing, the Packers are still expected to add a wide receiver or two in the Draft. Yahoo Sports writer and NFL Insider Jordan Schultz listed four wide receivers he believes Green Bay will target.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Named Potential Landing Spot for Former All-Pro Edge Rusher

Ever since Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the focus of the offseason among most fans has been adding depth to the wide receiver position. Of course, this is a position of great need. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, too. However, it is not the only position of need. Za’Darius Smith was a cap casualty and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Mercilus Whitney retired after a very short stint with Green Bay. While both players were not on the field much last season, their departures shine a spotlight on the lack of depth at edge rusher. Preston Smith signed an extension and Rashan Gary is still on his rookie deal. However, beyond them, there is not much depth. Kenneth Teape of NFL Analysis Network has named former All-Pro Justin Houston as potential free agent target for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers predicted to trade for pro-bowl wide receiver on draft day

The Green Bay Packers added a much needed piece to their wide receiver room this past week. Sammy Watkins will bring a deep threat presence that Matt Lafleur wanted to replace after Marquez Valdes-Scantling left. However it is clear that Green Bay isn’t done adding to their wide receiver room.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Analyst has Packers trading up in first round while staying put at pick #22

Brian Gutekunst has traded up in the first round in three of his four NFL drafts as the Packers GM. In the 2018 Draft Gutekunst initially traded back in the first round, only to trade up to take Jaire Alexander. In 2019 he traded up to take Darnell Savage with the 21st pick. As we all remember in 2020, Gutekunst traded up in the first round to take Joran Love with the 26th pick. History could repeat itself in 2022:
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#W O
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Pushed For Signing: NFL World Reacts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers really wanted the team to sign Sammy Watkins and well, he got his wish. Watkins and the Packers agreed to a one-year contract last week as he gives the Packers another receiver heading into this season. Per Jordan Schultz, Rodgers loves Watkins’ talent and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Kurt Benkert Recruiting All-Pro Receiver

The Packers signed Sammy Watkins earlier this week, but the wide receiver room is far from complete. Soon after signing Watkins, a stat was posted on Twitter by CheeseheadTV highlighting receiver blocking grades. Watkins was atop the list, but the player with the fourth-highest grade was the one drawing attention from Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Pro Football Network Three-Round Mock Offers Dilemma for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A three-round mock draft by Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller offered an interesting dilemma for the Green Bay Packers. With receivers Jameson Williams, Drake London and Chris Olave off the board in the teens, the Packers had two high-quality choices at No. 22 overall: Arkansas’ Treylon Burks to provide a badly needed receiver or Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning to be a Day 1 starter at right tackle.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Details Sammy Watkins’ Prove-It Deal With Packers

After signing with the Green Bay Packers, wide receiver Sammy Watkins is getting another lease on his NFL career. With Davante Adams leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFC North division champions needed the former Clemson standout. Last season, the 28-year-old wideout played for the Baltimore Ravens, finishing with...
GREEN BAY, WI
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
Packers.com

Pre-draft picture: Packers firmly in championship chase with Aaron Rodgers back under center

GREEN BAY – Aaron Rodgers is chasing championships and even more history, as the future Hall of Fame quarterback returns for an unprecedented 18th season with the Packers. After signing an extension in March to remain in Green Bay, Rodgers is vying to join Brett Favre as the only players in NFL history to win three consecutive AP MVP awards, which would tie Peyton Manning for the most in league history (five).
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers hire Donovan as analyst

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Packers have finalized their coaching staff by hiring John Donovan as a senior analyst. The last two seasons, Donovan was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Washington. the last two years (2020-21). Prior to his time with the Huskies, Donovan was an offensive assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2016-19, working with the tight ends in 2016, the quarterbacks in 2017-18 and the running backs in 2019.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

WR Jarvis Landry Reportedly Taking Visit Tomorrow

Jarvis Landry is set to make the next of his free agent visits on Wednesday. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the Saints this week … Should be there tomorrow.”. Fowler also noted that “New Orleans has been looking for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy