Londonderry: Five Terrorism Act arrests at parade

Five men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act following an Easter parade linked to dissident republicans in Londonderry on Monday. The men are aged 29, 38, 40, 50 and 54. Police were also attacked with petrol bombs during their operation at the City Cemetery. The parade had been...
A 15-year-old boy has denied five charges of terrorism, including sharing a bomb-making video in an online chat group. He is alleged to have twice posted a video titled "must fight them or move ahead" in a chat group on the Discord platform in February. The video contained instructions on...
A petrol bomb attack on police officers following an Easter parade linked to dissident republicans was "premeditated", Londonderry's most senior officer has said. The police were attacked at the City Cemetery on Monday. A 44-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday following searches in Creggan. Five men,...
Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have appealed again for information about her killing on the third anniversary of her death.Detectives said they have made 30 arrests and nine people have been charged, three with murder and six with public order offences, in relation to the shooting of the author in Londonderry in April 2019.Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “As we approach the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee on April 18, our thoughts very much remain with her family, partner, friends and colleagues.“Lyra’s family not only continue to mourn for her but also for her...
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
A couple put clowns, dolls and barbed wire on their fence in a long-running dispute with a next-door neighbour, a court has heard. They also allegedly parked vehicles on the complainant's drive in Chingford, east London, and flooded an alleyway. Sandra Durdin, 58, and now ex-partner Trevor Dempsey, 63, both...
Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
A body has been found in a river in the search for a 21-year-old man who was missing for 19 days. Nathan Fleetwood was last seen near Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, on 27 March. West Mercia Police said the body was found by West Mercia Search and Rescue in the River...
A teenage killer who stabbed a man in a mob attack told a jury he felt "sad" the next day when he cleaned the knife. Jack Woodley, 18, died from a single blade wound after being punched, kicked and stamped on by a group of youths in Houghton-le-Spring in October.
Revellers tried to save a stabbed teenager's life after seeing him attacked by a gang of youths, a court has heard. Jack Woodley, 18, died a day after being repeatedly punched, kicked, stamped upon and then stabbed in Houghton-le-Spring on 16 October. Newcastle Crown Court heard from two women who...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in a Newcastle park. The woman was attacked near the tennis and basketball courts in Leazes Park at about 18:30 on Friday 1 April, Northumbria Police said. The 34-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday evening, where he...
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The livestreamed fatal stabbing of a woman on social media led police to her body in an office building parking lot in Louisiana’s capital. Baton Rouge Police found Janice David’s naked body bound to a vehicle’s steering wheel with jumper cables late Monday night, news outlets reported.
Four teenagers have been arrested after a man's body was found near an area of cliffs in Kent. The man in his 40s was found near Chalk Pit Hill in Chatham at about 11:00 BST on Thursday, Kent Police said. "It is believed he died at some point the previous...
A man has admitted the manslaughter of his wife, who worked as a teacher for children with special educational needs. Kathryn Harris, known as Katy, was found critically injured at her home in Derby on 6 February. Conrad Iyayi pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, but...
Three teenagers have been charged after an incident earlier this month at Scotland's busiest lifeboat station. Three youths were caught on CCTV climbing over the security fence at the Broughty Ferry RNLI station and tampering with the lifeboat. Police said two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy had now been...
Two people have been arrested after the death of a one-year-old boy. The infant was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Laxey Road, Birmingham, on Saturday evening, police said. He was taken to hospital but tragically died, said the West Midlands force. A woman aged 25 and a...
Sylvia Lancaster, who founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in her daughter’s memory, died in Blackburn Hospital. The mother of murdered goth Sophie Lancaster has died, the charity she set up has announced. Sylvia Lancaster, who founded the Sophie Lancaster Foundation in her daughter’s memory, passed away in Blackburn Hospital...
A classroom assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance in Newry at the weekend will be deeply missed by all who knew her, her funeral heard.Jody Keenan died in the early hours of Sunday after collapsing in the Trevor Hill area of the city.She had worked at St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook for 10 years.Pupils from the school formed a guard of honour outside the Church of the Assumption, Drumalane on Wednesday ahead of her funeral service.Mourners heard she lived with pain for a large amount of time in her life, but was determined to maintain her friendships and kept an interest in her friends.They heard she cared for people, and worked in a special school before moving to St Paul’s, where she was described as “eager to help others”.“Our hearts are naturally sad and sore.“Jody will be deeply missed by all who knew her especially by her family,” a priest told the funeral.Earlier this week it emerged that the Police Ombudsman is to assess the circumstances around Ms Keenan’s death.
Drug dealers intimidated vulnerable people and used their home to run a drugs county line, a court heard. Six men used a flat in De Parys Avenue, Bedford, to deal cocaine and heroin, which came to light after reports they were holding its occupants captive. While on bail, one of...
