Massive Attack have cancelled all of their tour dates until August because one of their band members has been suffering from a “serious illness”.In a post on Instagram on Thursday (24 March), the trip hop collective wrote: “For the past few months, a member of Massive Attack has been contending with a serious illness. We are pleased to say they are now in recovery.“This process is positive but also challenging and ongoing, which unfortunately means that Massive Attack are not presently in a position to fulfil our live shows scheduled for May, June, and July 2022.”They said they “deeply regret...

