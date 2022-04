The many fans and followers of Neil Young, the legendary songwriter, musician, and member of Crazy Horse, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and Buffalo Springfield, will get a chance to be a part of an upcoming live concert recording by “Like A Hurricane”, a new all-star tribute band including members of Magical Mystery Tour and Dark Hollow, on April 9 at 7 p.m. in Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St. in downtown Syracuse. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com for $25 and will be $30 at the door and include a post-show meet and greet with the artists. Only 75 tickets will be sold to this exclusive event.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO