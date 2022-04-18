ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Stream, NY

Man Found In Possession Of Firearm During North Valley Stream Traffic Stop, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUlK8_0fCVjNeJ00
Neil Belcher Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 54-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a firearm after he was pulled over for driving with his door open on Long Island.

The incident happened in North Valley Stream at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

An officer saw a gray 2008 Chevrolet traveling east on Dutch Broadway and cross into the westbound lane with the driver's door fully open, NCPD reported.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, and noticed that the driver, identified as Neil Belcher, of Queens, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, police said.

Police said the officer recovered a Raven Arms MP-25 pistol from Belcher's coat pocket.

NCPD said Belcher was arrested and charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of DWI
  • Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Two vehicle and traffic law violations

His arraignment was scheduled for Saturday, April 16, police reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Valley Stream, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Queens, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Valley Stream, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Armor-Piercing Bullets, Glock Handgun, High Capacity Magazine, Drugs Seized by Brick Police

Armor-piercing bullets, drugs, a Glock handgun and a high-capacity magazine were among the items seized in a series of Jersey Shore arrests. On Friday, April 1 at 8:30 p.m., the Brick Police Department's Street Crimes Unit investigated suspicious activity in the Maple Leaf Apartment Complex. It resulted in a motor vehicle stop near Maple Avenue and Herbertsville Road.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#North Valley#Long Island
Daily Voice

Two Nabbed For Cocaine Possession In Westbury

Two people have been arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia following a warrant search on Long Island. The arrests took place around 7 p.m., Friday, April 8 in Westbury. Following an investigation, narcotics/vice squad detectives searched a home at 9 Clover Lane and recovered quantities of cocaine...
WESTBURY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

NJ Teen Missing For Nearly 2 Weeks, Police Say

Police have issued an alert for a New Jersey teen they say has been missing for nearly two weeks. Zahira Navedo, 14, was last seen Wednesday, March 30, Ewing Police said in a release on Monday, April 11. Navedo stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 126 pounds, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

NJ Prisoner Beats Fellow Inmate Dead, Authorities Say

A 29-year-old New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of a fellow 49-year-old inmate, authorities said. Evan Raczkiewicz, of Bradley Beach, struck Daniel Ferrara, of Ocean Grove, multiple times before he was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of the Monmouth County Jail around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, April 17, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey Shore Shooting During Robbery: Prosecutor

Two men from Ocean County have been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Craig Dillard, 56, of Berkeley Township, has been charged with possession of a firearm, several drug offenses, and tampering with evidence, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer alongside Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
254K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy