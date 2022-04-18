Man Found In Possession Of Firearm During North Valley Stream Traffic Stop, Police Say

Neil Belcher Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A 54-year-old man is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a firearm after he was pulled over for driving with his door open on Long Island.

The incident happened in North Valley Stream at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

An officer saw a gray 2008 Chevrolet traveling east on Dutch Broadway and cross into the westbound lane with the driver's door fully open, NCPD reported.

The officer pulled the vehicle over, and noticed that the driver, identified as Neil Belcher, of Queens, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, police said.

Police said the officer recovered a Raven Arms MP-25 pistol from Belcher's coat pocket.

NCPD said Belcher was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Two counts of DWI

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of a firearm

Two vehicle and traffic law violations

His arraignment was scheduled for Saturday, April 16, police reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.