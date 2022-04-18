Blob takes to the field for the first time since name unveiled

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Do these mascots truly represent the people of Philadelphia? We already have the ​​ostentatious and goofy Phanatic, our go-to hazing bro Gritty, and now Blob — the poor man’s Gritty?

The United States Football League’s Philadelphia Stars announced a naming contest for its droopy-eyed, no-neck red mascot last week. Based on “top suggestions,” the organization narrowed it down to Astro, Cosmo or Blob.

Guess which one Philly picked.

Since officially giving the devilish creature a name, Blob took to the field Sunday in his best Gritty-esque impression, knocking down New Orleans Breakers mascot Dave the Wave — also named via voter submissions — with a belly bump and fleeing toward the goalpost with joy.

Will Blob have a personality all his own, or is he destined to live in Gritty’s shadow? Or, was this just an excellent marketing ploy for a brand-new eight-team football league? Only time will tell.