Presidential Election

Republican candidates seeking Trump's endorsement need to show him printouts with big fonts, report says: 'He's not a real big digital guy'

By Jake Lahut
 1 day ago

Donald Trump at a campaign rally in 2016.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • GOP candidates making the pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago need big charts, a New York Times report says.
  • It says those vying for Trump's endorsement need to bring visual aids, and "big fonts are crucial."
  • A House candidate said he came with printouts because Trump isn't a "big digital guy."

Former President Donald Trump prefers that Republican candidates seeking his endorsement come equipped with "compelling visual material" when they visit him at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a New York Times report says .

"He's not a real big digital guy, so we had printouts," Joe Kent, who Trump has endorsed in the primary for a US House seat in Washington, told The Times.

Kent is challenging Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January 2021 .

Best practices for Trump printouts include using photos and graphics in color — and "big fonts are crucial," the report from The Times' Shane Goldmacher said.

Rep. Billy Long, a Republican of Missouri, recalled visiting Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump about his Senate run. Long told The Times that after he gave Trump a printed copy of one poll, the former president "reached over and picked up another poll."

"Donald J. Trump is going to do what he wants to do when he wants to do it," Long said. "There is no secret sauce here."

Previous reporting by The Times and other outlets described Trump as struggling to focus during his daily intelligence briefings as president, instead preferring bullet points and simplified charts, ideally limited to one page.

"I like bullets or I like as little as possible," Trump told Axios in January 2017. "I don't need, you know, 200-page reports on something that can be handled on a page. That I can tell you."

Comments / 129

JC
1d ago

He doesn’t speak that well either, he repeats,repeats,makes up words,exaggerates & don’t forget the biggest thing of all he lies!!!

87
tex1
1d ago

anyone noticed , no pro Trump comments . are trumpsters finally realizing you can't defend the undefensible .

52
Romie 03
15h ago

It's easy to see that trump is not very book smart, he has trouble reading, he has a very limited vocabulary, and his public speaking stinks🤧!!!

10
