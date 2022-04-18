Republican candidates seeking Trump's endorsement need to show him printouts with big fonts, report says: 'He's not a real big digital guy'

Donald Trump at a campaign rally in 2016. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump prefers that Republican candidates seeking his endorsement come equipped with "compelling visual material" when they visit him at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a New York Times report says .

"He's not a real big digital guy, so we had printouts," Joe Kent, who Trump has endorsed in the primary for a US House seat in Washington, told The Times.

Kent is challenging Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January 2021 .

Best practices for Trump printouts include using photos and graphics in color — and "big fonts are crucial," the report from The Times' Shane Goldmacher said.

Rep. Billy Long, a Republican of Missouri, recalled visiting Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trump about his Senate run. Long told The Times that after he gave Trump a printed copy of one poll, the former president "reached over and picked up another poll."

"Donald J. Trump is going to do what he wants to do when he wants to do it," Long said. "There is no secret sauce here."

Previous reporting by The Times and other outlets described Trump as struggling to focus during his daily intelligence briefings as president, instead preferring bullet points and simplified charts, ideally limited to one page.

"I like bullets or I like as little as possible," Trump told Axios in January 2017. "I don't need, you know, 200-page reports on something that can be handled on a page. That I can tell you."