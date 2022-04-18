ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecocks blend in high-profile transfers in spring

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer wasn’t afraid to add high-level, high-profile transfers to the team in his second season.

The Gamecocks wrapped up spring workouts this past Saturday with ex-Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and former Wake Forest leading rusher Christian Beal-Smith getting significant time with their new team.

Beamer said he won’t ever shy away from bringing in players who can ramp up competition as Rattler and Beal-Smith have done.

South Carolina also brought in transfer receivers as it utilizes the NCAA portal to improve.

