Florida families lose hundreds of dollars in Easter egg delivery scheme

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of Central Florida families lost hundreds of dollars in an “Egg my yard” scheme over the holiday weekend.

WESH reported families paid $20-$75 for someone to come by their house and put eggs filled with candy and toys around their yard, along with a note from the Easter Bunny. When the Easter morning came, there was nothing in their yards.

“I ran downstairs at five in the morning and looked out our front yard, and there were no eggs,” Kristen Kladiva told WESH. “So I was devastated, and I had no plan b.”

According to WESH, the “Egg my Yard” service was was being advertised in many Facebook groups leading up to the holiday. The name on the Facebook account that posted the ad the was named “Sarah Honey,” WESH reported.

The flyer said payment was needed in advance via Cash App, Zelle or Venmo.

WESH reported many of the families they talked to had no backup plan Easter morning and tried to contact the account behind the ad, but got no response. Families also found the payemnt service accounts they sent the money had been deleted.

The holiday was able to be salvaged for some of the families. When word got around on social media about the scam, members of the community offered up their extra eggs to families affected to fill the void.

“That’s what Easter is about,” Eileen Scates told WESH. “A lot of the victims are working moms, single moms and they were working Easter so this [delivery] was going to be the highlight of their day.”

The parents reported the situation to law enforcement, WESH reported. The news station reached out to local police departments but have not heard anything back.

