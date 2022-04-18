ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man shot in the head during Easter

By Rodricka Taylor
CBS 42
 1 day ago

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) – New Iberia Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a store at S. Hopkins and Field St. on Easter Sunday that may have also been involved in an armed robbery the previous day.

New Iberia Police said officers were flagged down by community members at around 9:40 a.m. Sunday morning, April 17, to find one man with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim, described by police as an Asian man, is in critical condition.

The suspect that shooting is also the main suspect in an armed robbery on Admiral Doyle Dr. from Saturday, April 16. Police said the victim went into a store, and when she got back into her car, the suspect was waiting in the back seat. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s head and hit her with his weapon. She was ultimately uninjured, police said.

New Iberia Police Department’s suspect in the shooting and armed robbery.

As many people celebrated Easter, community activist and evangelist Donovan Davis shared with News 10 that hearing about the shooting incident was heartbreaking.

“At the scene of yet another grim, horrifying incident in our community,” said Donovan Davis, evangelist, community activist. “We are standing here today on the Passover, which some people call Easter, and it seems like all of the values of righteousness, goodness, and virtue have altogether been forgotten; and now, at this time, I think we as a people need to rise up at this perilous and critical time to do a great work.”

Davis says he knows the man who was shot.

“This Asian community has been impacted by this violence where it shows it’s a telling indication that violence is reaching all levels of people,” said Davis. He added that there needs to be more people involved to help stop gun violence in the New Iberia community.

“We’re overwhelmed at this time, and what we need, we need additional bodies. We need additional able people spiritually and who are equipped emotionally and educationally to do a great work within the city,” said Davis. “We need more people who are morally and spiritually strong and civilly and morally healthy in mind and spirit.” He suggests forming a community organization to help stop gun violence.

“A community organization that can help build resources and funds. We can help dispatch teams out in the community to go and speak and lecture and mentor our young youth,” he said. “We’re still embracing the vision of Matthew 28:19 to go and disciple men and disciple young woman.”

New Iberia Police do not have a suspect yet. This is an active investigation. You are encouraged to contact the police department at 337-369-2306. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

ArrestedTrump
1d ago

we as the people need to reform our own government as they are the ones putting you as the people in the poverty that your children grow up in

Reply
2
CBS 42

CBS 42

