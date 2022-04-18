ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Teen facing murder charge found dead in NC jail, sheriff says

By Rodney Overton, Associated Press
 1 day ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) – A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center.

That’s according to the local sheriff, who told the Statesville Record & Landmark that Jessica Cheyenne Nichols was found early Thursday morning in an observance room.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Nichols was in an area that was under 24-hour video surveillance, according to the newspaper.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said surveillance video shows there were no incidents between Nichols and jail staff.

Nichols, who is from Hudson, North Carolina, was arrested in mid-August when she was 18 and charged in the death of Jacob Dean Koury, Mooresville police said.

Khoury, 23, was found dead on Aug. 11, 2021, in Magla Park.

James Samuel Jones Jr., 34, of Huntersville and a 16-year-old juvenile were taken into custody after Nichols and also charged in Khoury’s murder, according to Mooresville police.

Statesville, NC
Public Safety
Centre Daily

Police car plunges into chest-deep water in NC, officials say. ‘I thought the worst’

A crash sent a police car off a road and plunging into chest-deep water in Eastern North Carolina, officials said. The officer was trapped inside the car for about two hours as crews worked to free him overnight Monday, March 21. A photo shared with McClatchy News shows that the front of officer Austin Goulder’s cruiser was mangled after the crash.
ACCIDENTS
