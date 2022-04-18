ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Jurassic World Live Tour coming to KeyBank Center in October

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 1 day ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The KeyBank Center will be going back in time this October when dinosaurs come to town.

Well, not real dinosaurs. Jurassic World Live Tour will be in Buffalo from October 21-23. Preferred customers can get tickets now, but the general sale begins April 26.

The show will feature more than 24 life-size dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers. That includes the t-rex, which KeyBank Center says totals in at more than 40 feet in length.

Jurassic World ’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save anew dinosaur from a terrible fate,” KeyBank Center says.

There will be a total of six shows. To get tickets, click or tap here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

