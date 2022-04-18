ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

World’s oldest known gorilla celebrates another birthday

By Claudia Dimuro
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 1 day ago
We’re g-aping because she looks pretty good for her age!. The world’s oldest known gorilla recently celebrated yet another birthday. CNN reports how the western lowland gorilla—who goes by the name Fatou—celebrated her 65th birthday last Wednesday, April 13 at the Berlin Zoo. Fatou was given a special rice cake with...

