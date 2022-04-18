ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 characteristics involved in scouting for the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Shannon White
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe word "character" pops up on plenty of evaluations for individuals talented enough to warrant consideration in the rapidly approaching 2022 NFL Draft. That single word can make, or break, the financial fortunes of so many of the eligible prospects, but what does it actually mean on the field of play,...

MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Reportedly Didn’t Show Up Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers were missing their best wide receiver during voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Monday marked the start of the program for the team, but it shouldn’t be seen as too big of a deal since the workouts aren’t mandatory. Johnson reportedly wants to get paid, per...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Najee Harris
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Has Interest in Trading for Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is looking to be traded after the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. And looks like a team is ready to add the former first-round pick to their roster. According to The Athletic, the Carolina Panthers are interested in trading for Mayfield, but there are other quarterbacks they are targeting. The Panthers were one of the teams in the running to add Watson but could select a QB in the NFL Draft later this month.
NFL
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Absence

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Kyler Murray would not be attending the Arizona Cardinals offseason conditioning. “As the Cardinals begin their offseason conditioning today, QB Kyler Murray and many of the teams veterans will stay away and train on their own rather than attend the voluntary workouts,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “This has been communicated as the plan for several weeks.”
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Browns Quarterbacks Photo

When the Cleveland Browns step on the field for the 2022 season, their quarterback room will look significantly different. The team made a major trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason. Knowing he could be facing a significant suspension, the Browns also signed veteran backup Jacoby Brissett – who has starting quarterback experience.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL Offseason Tracker: Denzel Ward makes history with Browns

This NFL offseason has featured a series of blockbuster moves, and things aren't slowing down anytime soon. franchise quarterbacks get traded, numerous Pro Bowlers change addresses, the return of one GOAT and a few jaw-dropping monster deals involving some of the biggest wideouts in the league. Stay here to keep...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Diontae Johnson Absent to Start Steelers Offseason Workouts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the building at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, but one high-profile player isn't in attendance. According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was not at the opening day of workouts for the Steelers. Meanwhile, plenty of big names like T.J. Watt and Pat Freiermuth returned on day one.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fans Create Memorial To Dwayne Haskins Outside Heinz Field

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fans are creating a makeshift memorial to late Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Dwayne Haskins outside of Heinz Field. Pictures, flowers and candles have been placed outside of the gates to the stadium. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Steelers will hold a celebration in honor of Haskins’ life on Friday, April 22. Anyone who wants to pay their respects can attend the visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and then a full service will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Flowers are being accepted at the church. Haskins’ widow sent this message to fans, “I want to thank everyone for their continuous outpouring of kindness and love for my husband during this extremely difficult time.” A message from Kalabrya Haskins (April 19): pic.twitter.com/qcajeZe70d — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 19, 2022 Haskins died earlier this month after being struck by a vehicle in South Florida.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

How Tom Brady dominance has hurt the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers can’t let the legacy of Tom Brady hurt them long-term. Having the greatest quarterback of all time lead your team to a Super Bowl in a magical season is something no franchise will ever trade. Tom Brady and his positive impact on the Buccaneers will outlive his playing days in the NFL by decades, but it is important to not let something like this turn into a negative.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Kyler Murray Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray keeps saying he’s committed to the NFL franchise. But actions always speak louder than words. His latest decision is being put under a microscope by NFL fans. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday morning that Murray will not be attending the team’s offseason...
NFL

