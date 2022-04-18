ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Camaraderie and Community: House Summit draws campus together before finals

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents milled about The Quad underneath the warm glow of the setting sun. They gathered for the House Summit, the year-end party where students celebrate the accomplishments of their respective residence halls. The warm night air was pleasantly filled with banter and discussions over how the end of the...

Heartland Community College greenlit to expand campus

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Following a unanimous vote of approval from Normal Town Council Monday night, Heartland Community College is one step closer to expanding its campus. The college has gotten the green light to move forward with the construction of an around $20 million agriculture-focused classroom building. Heartland’s...
Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
Education
Dona Ana Community College campus closed on Friday

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – On Thursday, Doña Ana Community College (DACC) officials announced a college-wide closure for staff development. All DACC campuses and centers will be closed to the public on Friday, March 25th as part of a professional development day for all employees. The all-day, online...
