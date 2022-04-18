Hamilton Man Who Exposed Himself To 17-Year-Old Boy Charged With Child Endangerment: Police

John V. Kreiser of Hamilton Photo Credit: Hamilton Police Division via Facebook

A Hamilton man was charged after police say he exposed himself to a 17-year-old boy and started masturbating in front of him.

John V. Kreiser is accused of approaching a boy who was fishing near Zachary Arms Apartments in Hamilton on Friday, April 15, local police said.

Kreiser engaged in casual conversation with the boy before pulling his pants down, exposing his private parts, and pleasuring himself, police said.

The victim contacted police, who responded and took Kreiser into custody a short time later.

Kreiser was charged with lewdness and child endangerment. He was released pending an appearance in court.

