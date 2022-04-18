ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Hamilton Man Who Exposed Himself To 17-Year-Old Boy Charged With Child Endangerment: Police

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8rmo_0fCVfrGF00
John V. Kreiser of Hamilton Photo Credit: Hamilton Police Division via Facebook

A Hamilton man was charged after police say he exposed himself to a 17-year-old boy and started masturbating in front of him.

John V. Kreiser is accused of approaching a boy who was fishing near Zachary Arms Apartments in Hamilton on Friday, April 15, local police said.

Kreiser engaged in casual conversation with the boy before pulling his pants down, exposing his private parts, and pleasuring himself, police said.

The victim contacted police, who responded and took Kreiser into custody a short time later.

Kreiser was charged with lewdness and child endangerment. He was released pending an appearance in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Exposed Himself At PA Home Store: Police

Just because a store is called At Home does not mean you should make yourself at home. One man evidently tested the limits of the standard "no shoes, no shirt, no service" policy by exposing himself at the store located at 855 Town Center Drive in York County on Wednesday, Mar. 23, according to West Manchester Township police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WGN News

Man, 19, linked to shooting of 11-year-old boy charged

CHICAGO — Police have filed charges against one person in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy Monday afternoon. According to police, 19-year-old Trevor Reed is facing several felony gun charges. Authorities say Reed is not charged with shooting the boy, however.   Just before 3 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of East […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS LA

Long Beach family left mourning after 15-year-old killed trying to buy cellphone

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on Friday evening when he arranged to meet with the seller of a cellphone through an online mobile marketplace. The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Via Wanda, where the boy and the seller had planned to meet to complete the transaction. When Long Beach Police Department officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old boy, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Authorities identified him Saturday morning as Joshua Simmons. He was pronounced dead at the scene. CBS reporters spoke with members of the Simmons family Saturday evening, who were grieving...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

NYPD share image believed to show suspect pulling murdered mother of two away in a duffel bag

A person was caught on surveillance camera rolling down a duffle bag on the sidewalk inside of which the body of a 51-year-old mother was found in a New York City park, police said.The body of Orsolya Gaal, mother of two teenage boys, was found stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens.Her body was discovered after cops were intimated around 8am local time about a suspicious bag with traces of blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway. The body had multiple stab wounds, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
254K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy