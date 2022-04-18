ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Simmons Brings The Sexy In La Femme Fashion On Our ‘Spring Beauty Issue’

By Shamika Sanders
 1 day ago

Source: Sterling Pics / for HelloBeautiful

Angela Simmons has grown into a queen before our eyes, but when she first appeared on our radar, on MTV’s pioneering 2005 series Run’s House , she was a budding princess on the brink of reality TV fame and success. Fast-forward to today, and Run’s House’s influence on the culture is enduring. Angela Simmons has become a staple on our screens as evidenced by her growth from personality to the all-around beauty boss who has built her own business empire. Angela is a force in front and behind the camera as an executive producer on We TV’s Growing Up Hip-Hip and Just Angela on aspireTV; as well as her many businesses including Simmons Beauty and fitness brand ‘Built Not Bought.’

In our ‘Angela Simmons: Beauty, Braids, And Business’ cover story , penned by Geneva S. Thomas , Angela Simmons dishes on her beauty and fitness brands, being a reality TV pioneer and balancing it all as a single mother after the tragic death of her son’s father.

Letter From The Editor:

For our Spring Beauty Issue, we wanted to capture the essence of Spring with vibrant colors. Our mood board consisted of bold color blocking looks, jewel tones, and melanin-friendly hues to accentuate Angela Simmons’ natural beauty. But also, give her a fashion moment. We immediately put together a team in our heads consisting of ATL’s finest players like Sterling Pics and No IG Jeremy and they got the vision. We loved the images so much, that narrowing down the cover image proved to be a challenge, but I instantly fell in love with the final cover shot. The hair. The dress. The sex appeal. It was giving what needed to be gave. Thank you so the whole team for bringing to life the vision.

Social Credits:

Talent: @AngelaSimmons

Cover Story: @genevasthomas

Photographer: @sterlingpics

Videographer: @jeanlondondia

Makeup:@moon.light.glam

Hair: @qlovebug using @DHairBoutique

Stylist:@therealnoigjeremy

Stylist Asst: @marctaylorphillips

Managing Editor: @Shamika_Sanders

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Production: @thehowellword @oraclemedliallc

SVP of Cont: @AllieMcgev

1. Angela Simmons: Brains, Beauty, And Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aIQh2_0fCVfiYw00
Source:for HelloBeautiful

Dress: La Femme Fashion (@lafemmefashion)

2. Angela Simmons: Brains, Beauty, And Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQ0fc_0fCVfiYw00 Source:for HelloBeautiful

Dress: La Femme Fashion (@lafemmefashion)

3. Angela Simmons: Brains, Beauty, And Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462jW3_0fCVfiYw00
Source:for HelloBeautiful Dress: The Bar (@the______bar) Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti (@giuseppezanotti)

4. Angela Simmons: Brains, Beauty, And Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yYXpR_0fCVfiYw00 Source:for HelloBeautiful Dress: The Bar (@the______bar) Shoes: Giuseppe Zanotti (@giuseppezanotti)

5. Angela Simmons: Brains, Beauty, And Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oRBR_0fCVfiYw00 Source:for HelloBeautiful Top: Philosophy (@philosophyofficial) Pants: Alice & Olivia (@aliceandolivia) Shoes: Jessica Rich (@jessicarichcollection)

6. Angela Simmons: Brains, Beauty, And Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGq3H_0fCVfiYw00
Source:for HelloBeautiful Top: Philosophy (@philosophyofficial) Pants: Alice & Olivia (@aliceandolivia) Shoes: Jessica Rich (@jessicarichcollection)

7. Angela Simmons: Brains, Beauty, And Business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcOHK_0fCVfiYw00 Source:for HelloBeautiful Top: Philosophy (@philosophyofficial) Pants: Alice & Olivia (@aliceandolivia) Shoes: Jessica Rich (@jessicarichcollection)

