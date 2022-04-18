ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Catholics gather at Holy Name Cathedral to celebrate Easter Mass

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Roman Catholics in Chicago celebrated Easter on Sunday with many returning for their first major holiday to worship in-person without COVID restrictions.

There were no mask requirements or capacity limits like those in place last year when Cardinal Cupich led parishioners in Easter Mass at Holy Name Cathedral.

“The resurrection of Jesus is not only about Jesus coming out of the tomb as a personal achievement, but rather the resurrection is also about our rising to new life, a transformation that by God’s grace we are offered,” Cupich said in his homily.

He told a story of how his mother struggled after his father’s death – and that a vigil candle on his grave helped remind her of her faith and belief that she would see him again.

