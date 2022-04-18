ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 bodies separately pulled from Chicago waters in 2 days

By Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Marzano
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVZL4_0fCVfe2200

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — Three bodies were pulled from waters in Chicago in different locations over the weekend, officials confirmed.

The body of an 80-year-old woman was pulled from the water at Bubbly Creek at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

First responders searching for person who jumped from bridge in Gadsden

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Yuet Tsang, of Chicago.

Less than an hour later, a woman of unknown age was pulled from the Chicago River just after 11:35 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

A third body was pulled from Lake Michigan on the South Side of Chicago on Sunday morning.

Officials said a man of unknown age was found shortly before 9 a.m. in South Fort Dearborn. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

All three of the deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
WGN TV

Authorities recover body from Chicago River on North Side

CHICAGO – A body was recovered from the Chicago River on the North Side Friday morning. At around 8:50 a.m., police responded to the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue on the report of a body in the water. Police recovered a male victim, unknown age, who was found...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago River#Wgn#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WDSU

Missing man's body pulled from Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS — A New Jersey man reported missing in January was found dead in the Mississippi River. The New Orleans Police Department said they found Michael Gelfand, 33, on March 18. Police say they are still investigating his death to figure out what happened. According to NOPD, he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy