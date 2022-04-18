ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

‘Unsightly’ deer stirs concern in Colorado

By Paige Weeks, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286wM6_0fCVfaV800

MORRISON, Colo. ( SOCO ) — A deer was causing concern for Colorado residents after it was seen with “unsightly” growths covering its body.

“We won’t be taking any beauty tips from this deer,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Facebook.

Yet despite the deer’s appearance, all is well, according to the CPW , which investigated to make sure the animal was unharmed after receiving several calls from members of the community.

In a Facebook post, CPW described the deer’s growths as warts that are cutaneous fibromas caused by a virus.

“They are pretty unsightly, but not serious,” CPW wrote . “The deer is walking around fine, eating fresh green-up and acting like a deer. We are letting the deer be for now and will continue to monitor it.”

Why Animal Law Enforcement officers are way more than dog catchers

According to CPW, most fibromas regress over time and completely heal. Once the warts heal, the deer will have lifelong resistance to any further infections by the virus.

Deer fibromas, often called deer warts by hunters, can last for weeks to months, the CPW said, adding that young deer are more susceptible than older ones.

According to the CPW, the virus may be transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, by using the same scratching posts or even by biting insects.

Though the growths don’t interfere with normal deer behavior in most cases, the CPW said, very large ones can interfere with limb movement or can obstruct vision if they appear around the eyes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Dog#Insect#Morrison#Cpw
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
REAL ESTATE
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
99.9 KEKB

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy