ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 bodies separately pulled from Chicago waters in 2 days

By Nexstar Media Wire, Peter Marzano
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JB7y_0fCVfSOC00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — Three bodies were pulled from waters in Chicago in different locations over the weekend, officials confirmed.

The body of an 80-year-old woman was pulled from the water at Bubbly Creek at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Yuet Tsang, of Chicago.

1 dead, 2 injured following Chicago porch collapse

Less than an hour later, a woman of unknown age was pulled from the Chicago River just after 11:35 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

A third body was pulled from Lake Michigan on the South Side of Chicago on Sunday morning.

Officials said a man of unknown age was found shortly before 9 a.m. in South Fort Dearborn. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

All three of the deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Authorities recover body from Chicago River on North Side

CHICAGO – A body was recovered from the Chicago River on the North Side Friday morning. At around 8:50 a.m., police responded to the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue on the report of a body in the water. Police recovered a male victim, unknown age, who was found...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
PONTIAC, MI
WDSU

Missing man's body pulled from Mississippi River

NEW ORLEANS — A New Jersey man reported missing in January was found dead in the Mississippi River. The New Orleans Police Department said they found Michael Gelfand, 33, on March 18. Police say they are still investigating his death to figure out what happened. According to NOPD, he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago River#Wgn
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno police overwhelmed with sideshow calls

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over the Easter weekend, Fresno police officers were overwhelmed with street racing and sideshow calls. The Fresno Police Department said that officers were called to at least 8 sideshows starting at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday until 1:00 a.m. Monday. Overall, there were over 110 citations, close to 60 vehicles impounded (40 […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy