3 bodies separately pulled from Chicago waters in 2 days

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — Three bodies were pulled from waters in Chicago in different locations over the weekend, officials confirmed.

The body of an 80-year-old woman was pulled from the water at Bubbly Creek at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as Yuet Tsang, of Chicago.

Less than an hour later, a woman of unknown age was pulled from the Chicago River just after 11:35 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene as well.

A third body was pulled from Lake Michigan on the South Side of Chicago on Sunday morning.

Officials said a man of unknown age was found shortly before 9 a.m. in South Fort Dearborn. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

All three of the deaths remain under investigation.

