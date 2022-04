The Southwest® Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card is a solid co-branded business credit card to consider using for all your upcoming business-related expenses. In addition to letting you earn Southwest Rapid Rewards points, which can be redeemed for free flights, the card also provides access to travel benefits like four Upgraded Boardings to use per year, credits to cover Global Entry or TSA Pre-Check and credits for in-flight Wi-Fi. As Southwest Airlines expands its route network and continues to be ranked one of the best carriers in customer satisfaction, the card could end up being especially beneficial for frequent business travelers.

