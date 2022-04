K-pop groups Kep1er, P1Harmony and more have been added to the line-up for the 2022 edition of K-pop festival HallyuPopFest, to be held in London this July. HallyuPopFest has unveiled another six artists set to perform at its London concerts later this year. The upcoming instalment of the K-pop festival, which had previously been held in Singapore in 2018 and 2019, is set to take place on July 9 and 10 at the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley in London.

