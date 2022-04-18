County's COVID Dashboard format changes as numbers go up: Rockland Angle

You may have noticed that Rockland's COVID Dashboard now reports "Positive Commercial Tests" instead of "Active Cases."

Even if one restricts comparing older "Active Case" counts to newer "Positive Commercial Tests" results, the data show an increase in COVID in the county.

On Friday, April 8, the county's dashboard listed 816 Positive Commercial Tests. On Friday, April 15, the count was 1,103. That's a 35% increase in positive commercial tests in a week.

Hospitalizations, while still relatively low, also increased in that week's period, from four to nine.

Since March 2020, the Rockland Medical Examiner's Office has classified 1,169 Rocklanders' deaths as related to COVID.

Recalculating key metrics

So why did Rockland switch the way it tracks COVID cases? County officials say the change was made amid several shifting factors:

The federal Department of Health and Human Services stopped gathering data on negative results from COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. In turn, New York stopped including antigen test data in its calculations of the percentage of positive results among COVID tests. That positivity percentage now relies solely on lab-reported PCR results. The positivity rate, long considered a key metric in tracking the pandemic in New York, is now de-emphasized in Gov. Kathy Hochul's daily COVID data announcements. The state points to the number of cases in a community per 100,000 residents as a more accurate measure of virus level.

Meanwhile, Rockland County has narrowed its case investigation efforts, county officials have explained. Now, the health department focuses its investigations to cases among children under age 5 and seniors over age 65. Both groups are considered high risk: little kids can't be vaccinated against COVID and many are in congregant settings like childcare; seniors are at higher risk for complications.

Already, Rockland and other counties had stopped using other tracing mechanisms. At the beginning of the year, schools also changed their COVID exposure rules to keep more kids in class. With home tests more accessible, there were also concerns those results weren't being counted.

Meanwhile, new omicron variants have been detected in parts of the state.

What do you think about the ways New York and Rockland are adapting to the ongoing COVID pandemic?

