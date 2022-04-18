ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDKA Radio Super 7 Awards: High School Basketball

By Kdka News Staff
 1 day ago

High school basketball lives on KDKA Radio and we're back with the KDKA Radio Super 7!

Who do you think were the best local players in high school hoops this year? Go ahead and click the link below to vote for the top-7 players in the WPIAL and City League for both boys and girls basketball. You can read about each finalist here .

KDKA Radio wants YOU to have a say. Your voice will be taken into consideration by our panel of high school basketball experts as we determine the prestigious KDKA Radio Super 7!

Voting ends on Sunday, April 24th at 11:59 p.m.!

