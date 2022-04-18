Gioia’s Deli expands to Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS — QuikTrip has purchased sites near South Kingshighway Boulevard and Chippewa Street, in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store and gas station operator in March purchased three corner sites that used to be part of a car dealership in south St. Louis, including 1.46 acres at 3636 S. Kingshighway, from Dart Associates of Kingshighway LLC. The registered agent for that entity, which was formed in 2019, is Gary Weselowski of Land Dynamics Development Corp. in Clayton.
