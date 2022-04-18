ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantville, GA

Man arrested in connection with triple homicide at Georgia gun range

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nn7v_0fCVdAom00

(NEXSTAR) – Law enforcement officials in Georgia have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a triple homicide and robbery at a gun range in Grantville last week.

Jacob Christian Muse of College Park has been charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the ATF and the Grantville Police Department announced in a joint statement on Friday.

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Just one week earlier on April 8, police in Grantville responded to the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range at about 8 p.m., where they found the bodies of the range’s owner, his wife and their grandson. Officials later identified the victims as Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., 75, Evelyn Hawk, 75, and Alexander Luke Hawk, 17.

Police in Grantville said the teen had been helping out at his grandparents’ business during spring break.

“This is just a shock to everybody in the community,” Police Chief Steve Whitlock told the Associated Press , adding that the Hawk family business was a fixture in the town for three decades. “We’re trying to do the best that we can to figure this out.”

The range had also been robbed of “approximately 40 weapons” and a digital camera, the Grantville Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Due to the nature of the crime and the theft of the weapons, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were called in to work the case. The sheriff’s department in Coweta County had also assisted, Grantville Police confirmed.

‘It’s a miracle’: Skydiver survives hitting the ground at 80 mph

Muse was booked into the county jail on Friday. Authorities said the investigation remains active.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Grantville, GA
City
College Park, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Shooting suspect in custody after a year on the run

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man accused of shooting a stranger in 2021 in Augusta, Georgia is now behind bars. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says in March of 2021, 32-year old Reginald Jerome McGee shot a man and his uncle inside of a car on the 2100 block of MLK Blvd. Authorities say the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime#Atf#The Associated Press
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRBL News 3

Sheriff: 7-month-old dead after family dog attack in Georgia

MARTINEZ, Ga. (AP) – A seven-month-old infant has died after being attacked by a family dog in suburban Augusta. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened around midday Tuesday at a home in the City of Martinez. The infant, Serenity Garnett, was being watched by her great-grandmother when the American Bulldog Great Pyrenees […]
MARTINEZ, GA
Action News Jax

Arrest made in deaths of Georgia gun range owner, 2 family members

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested Friday in connection with a triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range last week, authorities said. Jacob Christian Muse, 21, of College Park, was charged with three counts of malice murder, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. Muse is accused of the April 8 shooting deaths of Thomas Richard Hawk Sr., 75; his wife, Evelyn Hawk, 75; and their 17-year-old grandson, Alexander Luke Hawk, WSB-TV reported.
GRANTVILLE, GA
WATE

WATE

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy