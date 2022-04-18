ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

It's a Golden Age for Brands That Fall Into This Category. Does Yours Make the Cut?

By Kimberly Highfield
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when the marketplace was simple: A person had a need, and they would select a product or service that met that need. Their selection of a particular brand was usually based on things like quality, effectiveness and reputation. But times are changing. Today’s consumers have...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

This Well-Known Retailer is Making Money in a Surprising Way

A retailer well known for its home design and kitchen products is finding success in an under-appreciated way, according to the company's CEO. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report, which created, fashion, food and fun to sell quality home designs in the 20th century, now sees its business of selling its products direct to businesses growing rapidly.
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

5 Steps to Creating Successful Marketing Campaigns

No one wants to be sold to, yet each of us can name commercials we love. Why? Because there’s a difference between marketing campaigns that annoy us and those that draw us in. What it comes down to is telling the right story, and there’s a method behind the creative madness that leads to our most compelling campaigns.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Grommet Welcomes Etsy & Amazon Inventors: Sell Product And Build Your Brand With Us, Instead

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grommet, the inventor's e-marketplace, is welcoming Etsy and Amazon sellers to consider an alternative model to paying unpredictable and rising fees for "administration," advertising and now "fuel and inflation." Boston-based and founded in 2008, The Grommet earns its revenue by partnering...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Golden Age#Advertising
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Longevity
Fast Company

How the Metaverse will change the way we interact with brands

Everything about the way you live your life will be different within 10 years. The Metaverse has reached peak hype; per Gartner’s hype cycle definition, this means it’s at the “peak of inflated expectations.” This may be due in part to Facebook’s name change to Meta, the fact that individuals are paying millions of dollars for digital properties, or the fact that your kids are spending hours immersed in digital worlds already.
INTERNET
frommers.com

Travel Influencer Sued for Telling "Increasingly Bold Lies" to Build Her Brand

A travel influencer with more than half a million Instagram followers and more than 207,000 TikTok followers is being sued by the consumer protection group Travelers United over allegations that she told "increasingly bold lies" to amass followers and seduce investors into lucrative sponsorship deals. Cassie De Pecol, a onetime...
TRAVEL
Allure

17 of the Best Makeup Brands You Can Pick Up at Target

You walk in for laundry detergent and walk out with a bag filled to the brim with makeup. Sound familiar? If you're anything like us, you can't make a Target run without moseying on into the beauty aisles. And we don't blame you (or ourselves) — the retailer boasts an impressive portfolio of products that gives other mass beauty retailers a run for their money. Not to mention, Target's 2021 partnership with Ulta Beauty was the beauty glow-up of the century, and makes the more prestigious lines we all know and love way more accessible.
MAKEUP
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
protocol.com

Retail will never be the same

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: How Kohl’s overhauled its tech strategy to deal with shifts in shopping habits caused by the pandemic, a former Microsoft employee accused the company of overlooking bribery schemes, and it’s marketing magic all the way down. Spin up. Tech companies still...
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

What Makes These 9 Emerging and Thriving Franchises Unique?

Every company has its "thing," but what makes a brand truly unique? In reviewing some of this year's best emerging franchises, we take a closer look at how some of these brands utilize their niches to foster success and continual growth in their industries. The story: As a single parent,...
SMALL BUSINESS
Footwear News

Sperry President Katherine Cousins on Leading an All-New Team, International Expansion and Its Sustainable Shoe Launch

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often you could associate a near-century old company with newness, but there’s plenty of it at Sperry — starting at the top with global brand president Katherine Cousins. The industry veteran, who spent a majority of her career at Timberland, joined Sperry in May 2021. Most recently, Cousins served as the VP and GM of Kodiak, Terra and Work Authority at VF Corp, a position she held for more than three years. Alongside Cousins on her leadership team is Elizabeth Drori, the brand’s chief marketing officer, who assumed the role in November 2020,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy