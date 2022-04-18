ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

Man dies after logging truck crashes in Catawba County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
South Carolina Highway Patrol

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A man has died after a logging truck crashed in Catawba County early Monday morning, troopers said.

North Carolina Highway Patrol responded just after 1:30 a.m. to Buffalo Shoals Road, near Little Mountain Road.

According to troopers, a Mack logging truck was traveling south when it went off the road and collided with several cars in the parking lot of D & R Automotive & Front-End Service. The truck then overturned and dislodged its load of logs.

Officials confirmed the driver, Danny Charles Lail, 68, died at the scene.

Troopers said Lail was not wearing a seat belt and that it was raining hard at the time of the crash.

Buffalo Shoals Road was closed for approximately three hours while authorities investigated the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.

