Rare Washington quarter sells for $467 – see if you have one in your change

A QUARTER recently sold on eBay for more than $450.

The rare 25-cent coin featuring President George Washington's face was minted in 1932 - the first year that the first president graced the quarter.

This coin was minted in the first year that Washington's face was put on the quarter

The "D" tucked between the "Quarter Dollar" text and eagle indicates it was minted in Denver

The Washington quarter has been a mainstay for 90 years, but some quarters minted in 1932 remain the most in-demand for collectors.

History of the 1932 Washington Quarter

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service, there are only two Washington quarters with a circulation lower than 1million, and both were minted in 1932.

One is the 1932 D, which was minted in Denver and is featured above, and the other is the 1932 S, named for the San Francisco Mint.

"Both coins have been highly sought after in all grades for the past 60 years," according to PCGS's David Hall.

"They are the key dates of the Washington quarter series and actually are two of the better known rare coins of the twentieth century."

In average condition, both 1932 quarter variations sell for around $150 to $200.

Although this particular coin did not have a grade, it appears to be in very good condition which drove up the price.

After accumulating 29 bids from 17 collectors, this 1932-D quarter sold for $466.20.

Based on the price, the bidders must have believed this coin was in about uncirculated condition, as 1932 quarters with that grade typically sell for $400 to $600.

In an uncirculated state, 1932-D quarters can be worth $13,910, according to USA Coin Book.

What is your spare change worth?

Washington quarters aren't the only coins that could be worth a pretty penny.

You’ll want to check your change for rare nickels, dimes, Lincoln pennies, and half-dollars because some of these coins sell for thousands.

To check if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

This way, you'll get a sense of what collectors are willing to pay for similar coins to yours.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

Before you go digging through your change, check out The Sun's guide to finding rare coins, including Washington quarters.

Plus, here's everything you need to know about Lincoln coins.

