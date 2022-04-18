ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rare Washington quarter sells for $467 – see if you have one in your change

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W29RH_0fCVc7MT00

A QUARTER recently sold on eBay for more than $450.

The rare 25-cent coin featuring President George Washington's face was minted in 1932 - the first year that the first president graced the quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8bPn_0fCVc7MT00
This coin was minted in the first year that Washington's face was put on the quarter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAqMI_0fCVc7MT00
The "D" tucked between the "Quarter Dollar" text and eagle indicates it was minted in Denver

The Washington quarter has been a mainstay for 90 years, but some quarters minted in 1932 remain the most in-demand for collectors.

History of the 1932 Washington Quarter

According to the Professional Coin Grading Service, there are only two Washington quarters with a circulation lower than 1million, and both were minted in 1932.

One is the 1932 D, which was minted in Denver and is featured above, and the other is the 1932 S, named for the San Francisco Mint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNZIW_0fCVc7MT00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdbVQ_0fCVc7MT00

"Both coins have been highly sought after in all grades for the past 60 years," according to PCGS's David Hall.

"They are the key dates of the Washington quarter series and actually are two of the better known rare coins of the twentieth century."

In average condition, both 1932 quarter variations sell for around $150 to $200.

Although this particular coin did not have a grade, it appears to be in very good condition which drove up the price.

After accumulating 29 bids from 17 collectors, this 1932-D quarter sold for $466.20.

Based on the price, the bidders must have believed this coin was in about uncirculated condition, as 1932 quarters with that grade typically sell for $400 to $600.

In an uncirculated state, 1932-D quarters can be worth $13,910, according to USA Coin Book.

What is your spare change worth?

Washington quarters aren't the only coins that could be worth a pretty penny.

You’ll want to check your change for rare nickels, dimes, Lincoln pennies, and half-dollars because some of these coins sell for thousands.

To check if your coins are worth anything on eBay, search the full name, select the "sold" listing and then toggle the search to "highest value”.

This way, you'll get a sense of what collectors are willing to pay for similar coins to yours.

You can either choose to sell the coin on eBay or through a specialist site such as Coinappraiser or USA Coin Book.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XbxVl_0fCVc7MT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tl59b_0fCVc7MT00

Before you go digging through your change, check out The Sun's guide to finding rare coins, including Washington quarters.

Plus, here's everything you need to know about Lincoln coins.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Quarter#The San Francisco Mint#Pcgs#Usa Coin Book
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
395K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy