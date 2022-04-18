1 Wounded, 3 Arrests Made In Cheltenham Drive-By Shooting: Police

Cheltenham police Photo Credit: Cheltenham Township Police Department (Facebook)

One person was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Cheltenham on Saturday, April 16, authorities said.

The victim was inside a white Jeep Compass traveling northbound on Ogontz Avenue when the occupants of a dark-colored Ford Taurus opened fire around 4:40 p.m., Cheltenham police said.

The victim was taken to Abington Hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive, police said. It was not immediately clear if the victim was a driver or passenger.

Officers later spotted the Ford Taurus and arrested three occupants, while a fourth managed to flee, police said. They recovered multiple firearms.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Cheltenham Police Department at (215) 885-1600. Callers may remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.