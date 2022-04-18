ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megan Thee Stallion is getting 'Personal' in new song debuted at Coachella

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hp2j6_0fCVbsHo00

Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at night two of Coachella, or excuse us #Hottiechella with a sneak peek at a new, unreleased, untitled “very motherf***ing personal” track, dedicated to “whom it may the f*** concern.”

Listen to Megan Thee Stallion Radio now on Audacy

The song’s main theme? Not letting busted men get you down, with “d*** don’t run me, I run d***” often repeated on the Jodeci and Wu-Tang ’s “Freak’n You Remix,” sampled track.

But also female empowerment, with Megan rapping, “Ladies, love yourself cause’ this s*** could get ugly/That’s why it’s f*** n****s, get money. And I don’t give a f*** if that n**** leave tonight, because n**** that d*** don’t run me.” Which we’ll give you two guesses as to exactly "whom it may the f*** concern,” though you’ll probably only need one.

“I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂,” the Houston Hottie tweeted days ahead of her set, “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

Well that she did, and now fans and followers are demanding the drop. Meg even retweeted some of the enthusiastic requests — see below.

After seeing the responses, Meg also took to Instagram sharing the snippet of her performance so us unlucky Coachella non-attenders could also get a taste, teasing in the caption, “I see y’all saying y’all want it… maybe I should just gone headdd release this.” One can only hope.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Megan Thee Stallion’s Oscars ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Performance Has Twitter Shook

Megan Thee Stallion managed to make “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” even more epic with a surprise performance of the smash hit Disney tune at the 2022 Oscars. On Sunday (March 27), Bruno himself — John Leguizamo — introduced his Encanto co-stars to the stage along with artists Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Mauro Castillo and Carolina Gaintán, who performed the song live for the very first time.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues After She Claims ‘Ruse’ to Lock Her in Contract

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.” According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coachella#The Houston Hottie
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion's First Set of Hot Girl Summer Nails Is Here

Hot Girl Summer is not officially here until Megan Thee Stallion says it's here, and according to her Instagram, it's here. Her latest manicures have consisted of nude nails, black snake-tongue nails, and dice-inspired nails, but her newest set couldn't be more different from these past ones. The "Sweetest Pie"...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Reignites Yung Miami Romance Rumors With City Girls Coachella Shoutout

The gossip regarding whether or not Diddy and Yung Miami has kicked up a notch. The Hip Hop pair have ducked and dodged rumors of an alleged romance for months, but every so often, they give just enough of a hint to the public that causes their fans to run wild with rumors. Today, tens of thousands of people descended upon a California desert to celebrate Coachella, and social media timelines have been overrun with clips of performances and festival moments.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

TDE's Punch Issues Call-To-Action After Hearing JAY-Z's 'Neck & Wrist' Bars: 'Celebrating Mediocrity Stops Now'

A JAY-Z verse equates to gold these days. Not only has the Hip Hop mogul not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44, he’s also more focused on his lucrative business endeavors than rap. So when Pusha T announced Hov was on his next single “Neck & Wrist,” the Hip Hop community collectively celebrated the impending bars from one of the culture’s most celebrated MCs.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fivio Foreign Crowns Jay-Z As The Greatest Brooklyn Rapper Of All Time

Fivio Foreign labeled Jay-Z the greatest Brooklyn rapper of all time during a recent interview with Angie Martinez, during which he also discussed his new album, B.I.B.L.E., drill music, and more. When asked to name the best rapper to ever hail from his hometown of Brooklyn, he immediately answered, "Hov....
BROOKLYN, NY
thesource.com

Jim Jones Drops Visuals For “We Set The Trends” (Remix) Feat. ‎Lil Wayne, Migos, DJ Khaled & Juelz Santana

Jim Jones has gathered Lil Wayne, Migos, DJ Khaled, and Juelz Santana for “We Set The Trends ” official remix.”. Directed by Shila The Don, Jim Jones, Will C, and Denity, Khaled is seen chilling in his classic, white Maybach claiming no one believed in us, but God did! Lil Wayne starts off his first verse spitting iconic bars, per usual. The superstars stand around in the cipher, rhyming over the horns melody. Juelz Santana then enters the scene on a rooftop with Jones’s global Diplomats logo covering the ground. Santana says, “Gave them a head start now I’m shaving the distance, need mine with interest to be more specific,” dripped out most fashionably, Harlem-style.
MUSIC
BET

Megan Thee Stallion Documentary In The Works With Roc Nation

Megan Thee Stallion will be the star of an upcoming documentary series. On Thursday (Mar. 24) the Houston rapper’s management company, Roc Nation and the production company for the doc, Time Studios, announced the news. The docu-series will cover Megan's personal and professional milestones, according to Variety. “We are...
TV & VIDEOS
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy