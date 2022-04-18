Megan Thee Stallion is getting 'Personal' in new song debuted at Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion took the stage at night two of Coachella, or excuse us #Hottiechella with a sneak peek at a new, unreleased, untitled “very motherf***ing personal” track, dedicated to “whom it may the f*** concern.”

The song’s main theme? Not letting busted men get you down, with “d*** don’t run me, I run d***” often repeated on the Jodeci and Wu-Tang ’s “Freak’n You Remix,” sampled track.

But also female empowerment, with Megan rapping, “Ladies, love yourself cause’ this s*** could get ugly/That’s why it’s f*** n****s, get money. And I don’t give a f*** if that n**** leave tonight, because n**** that d*** don’t run me.” Which we’ll give you two guesses as to exactly "whom it may the f*** concern,” though you’ll probably only need one.

“I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂,” the Houston Hottie tweeted days ahead of her set, “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.”

Well that she did, and now fans and followers are demanding the drop. Meg even retweeted some of the enthusiastic requests — see below.

After seeing the responses, Meg also took to Instagram sharing the snippet of her performance so us unlucky Coachella non-attenders could also get a taste, teasing in the caption, “I see y’all saying y’all want it… maybe I should just gone headdd release this.” One can only hope.

