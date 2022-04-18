Queens mom found in duffel bag reportedly stabbed 58 times, husband received threatening text

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- The husband of Queens mom Orsolya Gaal, whose body was found in a duffel bag over the weekend, received a text message that warned him, “Your whole family is next,” reports said Monday as an autopsy revealed Gaal been stabbed nearly 60 times.

Her husband, businessman Howard Klein, was on a trip to Oregon with the couple’s 17-year-old son when he received the chilling text, PIX11 reported, citing police sources.

The message was received in the hours after the 51-year-old mother of two and native of Hungary was found dead in a hockey duffel bag Saturday morning on the edge of Forest Park, near Metropolitan Avenue and Forest Park Drive. A dog walker made the gruesome discovery around 8 a.m.

Police officers guard the home of Orsolya Gaal on Monday. Photo credit Marla Diamond

Gaal had been repeatedly stabbed, and police said they followed a half-mile trail of blood “multiple blocks” back to the family’s home on Juno Street in Forest Hills.

Gaal was last seen alive Friday night by friends. She returned home after midnight, and that’s when police believe her killer arrived. There was no sign of forced entry.

A high-ranking NYPD source told the New York Post that surveillance video shows a shadowy figure dragging the duffel bag containing her body through the darkened streets around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Gaal’s 13-year-old son, who was home at the time, was briefly questioned by police Saturday and then released.

Autopsy results revealed Gaal had been stabbed at least 58 times, law enforcement sources told WNBC in a report Monday. She had stab wounds to her neck, torso, arm and hand, according to the report.

Police said they followed a blood trail "multiple blocks" that led to the family's home in Forest Hills. Photo credit Marla Diamond

The murder mystery has shaken a neighborhood of stately single-family homes and manicured lawns.

Neighbor John Blankson said he saw Gaal in her backyard Friday and that all seemed okay. He told WCBS-TV that he’d always see her outside with her dog and they’d sometimes talk.

“Have a chat about whatever’s going on, and we’d talk about our kids,” Blankson said.

Police have yet to name a suspect or person of interest, though they believe she knew her killer. They are reviewing surveillance video from the area and retracing Gaal’s steps as the investigation continues.