Richmond Restaurant Week: $35 meals for a good cause
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Restaurant Week is underway in Richmond, Virginia. The week-long event, which raises money for Feed More and its programs like Meals on Wheels, the Kids Cafe, and Mobile Pantry, runs from April 18 thru April 24, 2022.
" Richmond Restaurant Week offers diners the opportunity to experience a three-course meal at the city’s best, locally-owned restaurants for less than $35," a message posted to the event's website read . "Richmond Restaurant Week has had a lifelong commitment to donating a portion of every meal purchased to Feed More - a Richmond-based nonprofit that collects, prepares, and distributes food to our neighbors in need."
In 2022, $5.22 of every meal will be donated to Feed More.
The following Richmond restaurants are participating in Richmond Restaurant Week:
Alewife
Bar Solita
Beijing on Grove Casa Del Barco – Chesterfield Town Center
Casa Del Barco – Short Pump
Casa Del Barco – Canal Walk
East Coast Provisions
Fat Dragon
Julep's
La Grotta
Lucky AF
Max's On Broad
Osaka Sushi & Steak
Quirk Hotel Lobby Bar & Q Rooftop
Rowland Fine Dining
Sam Miller's
Southbound
Southern Kitchen
Tang & Biscuit
Tarrant's Cafe
Tarrant's Cafe West
The Boathouse at Short Pump
The Boathouse at City Point
The Boathouse at Rocket's Landing
The Boathouse at Sunday Park
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
The Daily Kitchen & Bar at Short Pump
The Hard Shell Downtown
The Hard Shell at The Shoppes at Bellgrade
The Shaved Duck
West Coast Provisions
Wong Gonzalez
Wong's Tacos
