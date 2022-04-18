ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC deputy undergoes surgery after cruiser hit head-on

By Rodney Overton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvUZI_0fCVbW3w00

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just 24 hours after a Johnston County deputy was hit head-on by a DWI suspect , another North Carolina deputy was hit head-on in a wreck, officials say.

The most recent wreck, in which troopers are investigating whether alcohol was a factor, happened in Pitt County near Farmville in eastern North Carolina, according to a Sunday news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper uses car to block chase suspect from driving wrong way on I-40

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday on U.S. 264 Alternate near Marcus Drive, the news release said.

Pitt County Deputy Shoyka Tillmon was on routine patrol when her cruiser was hit head-on after a driver came into her lane, according to the news release.

Tillmon, who joined Pitt County as a deputy in February 2021, was in surgery earlier Sunday.

“We are praying for Deputy Tillmon and her family as well as for the other driver and their family,” officials said in the news release.

Tillmon was a sergeant for more than four years with the Plymouth Police Department before becoming a Pitt County deputy.

The other driver was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Please don’t drink and drive and be careful out there!” deputies said in the news release.

Edgecombe County deputies also expressed their concern Sunday for Tillmon after the wreck.

Driver with license suspended for DWI charge crashes head-on with Johnston County deputy, trooper says

“Please pray with us for our friends at the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the others involved,” a statement from Edgecombe County deputies said.

The Johnston County crash happened just after 11 p.m. Friday along N.C. 210 just south of Cleveland Road, just west of Smithfield, according to C. M. Wilson, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car who caused the wreck Friday night was cited for a DWI after the crash with the deputy, Wilson said. The same driver was just cited for a DWI on March 30 in Wake County, officials said.

The deputy and suspect suffered minor injuries.

The suspect, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to WakeMed for evaluation.

While at the hospital, he was cited with DWI, careless and reckless driving and driving with his license revoked, Wilson said.

“He obviously has not learned his lesson at all,” Wilson said about the suspect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: NC deputy hit by fleeing vehicle, dragged 25 feet

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An attempted traffic stop led to a deputy being carried over 20 feet by a suspect’s car. The sheriff’s office says that deputies attempted to stop Fredrick Dontae Slade near the intersection of Bland Boulevard and North Church Street in Burlington on Wednesday. During the stop, deputies say that Slade […]
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Update: 1 arrested after pedestrian hit, killed in Wake County

APEX, N.C. (WNCN)– One person has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened Thursday in Wake county. The incident was reported just before 7 a.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of N.C. 540 toll road near the exit 56 ramp to U.S. 1, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc#Farmville#Dwi#Trooper
cbs17

4 sought after stolen car chase and crash, Nash County deputies say

CASTALIA, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are still looking for suspects after a manhunt Saturday following a chase and crash involving a stolen car in Nash and Franklin counties, deputies said. The incident happened late Saturday afternoon when Nash County deputies were involved in a chase with a suspect in...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WRAL News

Woman found dead after overnight shooting in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police in Fayetteville are investigating a shooting after they found a woman laying in the street early Wednesday morning. After 12 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Alvin Street. They found a woman with at least one gunshot wound...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy