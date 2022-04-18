ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Monument Avenue 10K is Saturday

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSd6J_0fCVbVBD00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time is running out to sign up for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger this Saturday, April 23.

The in-person run returns to the traditional Monument Avenue course after the pandemic forced the race to change course the last two years.

Look for the CBS 6 Cheer Station in the median at Monument and Tilden. We’ll have Storm Rider 6 and some of your favorite CBS 6 staffers on hand to motivate you.

We'll also be streaming LIVE coverage from our cheer station starting at 8:30 a.m. on our 24/7 streaming channel. (Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire or Roku. Search: WTVR Richmond.)

So be sure to stop by and give a shout-out to your friends and family.

And it's not too late to take part. If you're interested in running or walking the Monument Avenue 10K, click here to sign up.

WTVR CBS 6 is once again a proud sponsor of Richmond's favorite race.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Monument Avenue#Time#Kroger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
FOXBusiness

House for sale goes viral thanks to bedroom sign

One Wisconsin couple went beyond the cliche "Live, Laugh, Love" sign and hung a "Welcome to Poundtown" sign directly above their bed. When Lauren Hegenbarth listed her family’s rural Wisconsin home for sale online, she never imagined that her master bedroom would land on one of her favorite social media accounts. Zillow Gone Wild picked up the listing, stating that it is "a good example of what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."
ONALASKA, WI
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Larry White Builds a Fried Chicken Empire From Family Recipe

Pictured: Larry White | Photo credit:Chandler Eatmon. One of the few good things to come out of the pandemic was a deeper appreciation and compassion for small business owners. It’s no secret that small businesses were ignored and suffered in 2020, especially ones that were women and minority-owned. As a result, tens of thousands of these owners were forced to close their doors, and unfortunately, many had to make it permanent.
PHOENIX, AZ
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy