Talladega man dies in ATV crash Sunday night

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 1 day ago
A Talladega man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Walter A. Armbrester, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2021 Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicle he was driving left the roadway and hit a guide wire attached to a utility pole.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Renfroe Tower Road, about 3 miles west of Talladega.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

Gadsden, AL
